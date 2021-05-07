First Name Joseph
In watching the Council meeting (virtually) that was held on Tuesday, April 27th, I was very disappointed in the actions taken by the Council as they pertained to budget and taxes. The Council had a number of options to support an increased budget for the next fiscal year and they took, in my opinion, the least desirable option that affects the citizens of Winchester. I will provide you with my analysis based on the information that I have.
This past year, all homeowners had their property reassessed. The majority of the reassessments, according to the City Manager, resulted in an increase of approximately 10.8% in property values.
There was a proposal to increase the 6% meal tax to 7%. If this meal tax was approved, it would provide approximately the same amount of money ($1.4 million) as raising the property tax from 90% to 93%.
I request that the City Council consider the times that we are in. We are still in a pandemic. We still have many residents out of work. We have seniors living on a fixed income (Social Security recipients received a modest 1.3% increase in their benefits this year). Some homeowners are finding it difficult to pay their mortgages due to either losing their jobs or a reduction in their pay. The homeowners will be required to pay more monthly for their trash pickup. Is this the time to increase property taxes vs. increasing meals tax to 7%?
