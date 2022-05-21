We received our personal property tax bill recently and are shocked at the assessed value increase over last year.
Our car's assessed valued increased by $14,000, amounting to a tax increase of $592 with the lowered tax rate. I find this to be totally unacceptable. I understand the treasurer's office uses The National Automobile Dealers Association's values for this purpose. That constitutes an inflated value to begin with. A dealers association is going to give inflated values for the benefit of its members.
A fairer assessment value can be found at Kelly Blue Book. That is what you will be dealing with if you want to trade. An article in The Star on May 13 states the Board of Supervisors are looking for ways to refund this excessive charge. I urge them to do that quickly. The current national economy conditions and policies are making it hard on people nationwide. Retired people are seeing their retirement accounts shrinking every day, gasoline and diesel fuel are at record highs, and there is over 8% inflation on everything else. We don't need any extra burden on budgets at the local level.
Allen Boyd
Frederick County
