Not too much to ask
Mr. Daly had a question in an Open Forum recently. With respect sir, you are asking the wrong question. When you wear a mask it protects and respects me. Apparently you don’t have friends or family who could have serious health consequences if they contracted the COVID-19 virus; I am one of those in jeopardy. Let me introduce myself: 78 years old with a pacemaker, etc. I am not unique.
So I ask you why is it so hard for so many people in good health to consider the inconvenience of wearing a mask so threatening to your image that it has become a problem for society during this pandemic? Yes, the pandemic is ongoing and I, and others in my situation — young and old — find it difficult to leave our homes as long as so many find it unreasonable to wear a mask.
It is said that if 60% of us wear a mask 60% of the time, most of us could move about with some freedom.
PLEASE wear a mask in public spaces. I don’t think it is too much to ask.
Wayne Keeler Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.