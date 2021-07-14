I just watched Trump supporters in Arkansas cheering that they have kept Biden from reaching his vaccination goal of having a large percentage of the American population vaccinated. The Delta variant is putting their own families and community members in grave risk of illness and death, yet it is apparently more important to block the President than to save lives. Over 600,000 American deaths, due in large part to the former President’s lies, misinformation, and politicizing of the issue, was not enough. This is a public health crisis and people not getting vaccinated is allowing the virus to mutate and spread. The ultimate irony of these selfish actions is that in this country, anyone who wants the vaccine has the privilege to get it and yet they are refusing it and they are proud about it. Other countries are in dire need of the vaccine and those people want it! Facts do not matter, science does not matter, concern for others does not matter. It is a sad day when people are willing to choose to get their "information" from the likes of FOX, OAN, Newsmax or shady internet conspiracy pushers.
Wendy Werner
Winchester
(0) comments
