The General Assembly has passed and the governor has signed into law the abolishment of the death penalty in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Now consider abolishing the death penalty (aka abortion) for innocent babies whose innocence cannot be disputed.
Sylvia Tarro
Stephenson
(2) comments
Considering over 95% of abortions are performed before viability, you're talking about the supposed innocence of a dependent mass called a fetus.
Since you want to go there, what are you doing to reduce and prevent abortions yourself? Are you promoting improved sex education in schools? Increased access to birth control? Allowing same-sex and single parents to more freely adopt? How about better pre- and post-natal care for mother and child?
Never thought about all of those, huh? That makes you pro-birth, not pro-life.
Get off the cross, pumpkin, you;re no saint.
Abortions are not just lazy people’s prophylactics. The way many speak, they act as if abortion is given no more thought than a daily coffee shop order. Abortions are also methods used to save a mother’s life. A mother who very much wanted to love and raise a child, but her doctor has advised her that to proceed is to risk her own life...and her role as wife and mother to a family beyond the baby growing inside her. Honestly people, if it is not your body, your business, or your child, stay out of things you have NO IDEA of what you are speaking.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/senator-shares-familys-abortion-story-1st-sitting-senator/story?id=73572275
