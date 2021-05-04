As a former supporter of Dave Stegmaier, I am now a supporter of Josh Ludwig as the Shawnee District candidate for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. Why? Dave Stegmaier has turned out not to be the fiscal conservative that I thought he was. There is currently a 1-vote margin on the Board of Supervisors. Dave Stegmaier has a history of being the 4th vote on 4-3 votes on many issues. Most recently he voted to give Frederick county residents a 2% food tax raise and an overall raise in property taxes due to the 8.5% increase in property values. Josh Ludwig is not a politician. He is a concerned resident who moved here 10 years ago from Northern Virginia so that he could live a more peaceful life with this family, enjoy a more reasonable cost of living and send his kids to schools that do not teach propaganda. He had traditionally not paid a lot of attention to local politics but started to notice the slow creep of increased taxes and decreased transparency in the schools. Once aware of these issues he decided to challenge Dave Stegmaier for the Republican nomination for the Shawnee district. Josh is for low taxes and budget transparency. He has many first responders in his family including his father, a lifelong police officer. As such, he is an ardent supporter of all first responders. Who would you rather have for that 4th vote in Frederick County leadership?
Lisa Callanan
Stephens City
