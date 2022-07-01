True story: While I was still on active duty with the Navy in 1998, I took a part-time job as a security guard.
My first assignment was to work third shift at the NRA headquarters in Fairfax while the firearms museum was under construction. I was an unarmed security guard. The full-time security guard for the whole complex was also unarmed.
The NRA knew it was much less expensive to pay for unarmed guards rather than armed guards. The NRA is a money hungry joke. It is much less expensive to pay for unarmed security rather than pay for the mantra that only a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun.
John Thomson
Frederick County
