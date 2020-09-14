I hope each day to read page 4 of the Star with both an open mind and a willingness to learn something new. At times, however, I am confused. For instance, on Thursday, September 10th, Star Parker wrote in her syndicated column that it took "more than three years to get unemployment below 8%" after the 2008-2009 recession. Then, in regards to the the current recovery, in which unemployment has "dropped to 8.4%," she noted, "this was achieved now in less than six months." It's been a while since I was in school, but the antecedent to her pronoun "this" appears to be unemployment dropping under 8%. I was always taught that 8.4% is not actually below 8.0%. I feel strongly about this, but perhaps I'm wrong and was the victim of a math class taught by a member of the "Marxist teacher unions" Mr. Shantz mentioned in his open forum.
Patrick Killarney
Frederick County
(0) comments
