I met the man once. I think it was my first year as superintendent of the Winchester Public Schools. It was during an INSIGHT Citizen's Academy at the new John Kerr Elementary School. Adrian was quiet and unassuming as he approached me to ask who I was and introduce himself. Little did I know at the time who he was and the influence he would possess through the "power of the pen."
There were times when I felt his opinions were unfair and uninformed, yet, I loved the prose. The language, the choice of words, were always insightful and made me think twice. Over time, I found myself waking up each morning eager to read The Star — always curious about the daily insight that Adrian O'Connor would bring. This small piece of daily joy is not something to be discounted. It is a remnant of days gone by that we would be remiss to not replace with an equally thoughtful, dedicated and daily voice of critical thinking.
My highest hope is that the current owners of The Star will value this daily voice and seek out a new "daily voice" that is equally dedicated to critical thinking and equally equipped with the "power of the pen" to inform our local citizenry of both local, state and national issues for the coming decades. Please do not assume that these posts of yore are somehow old fashioned or irrelevant ... if anything, they are more relevant than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.