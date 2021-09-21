I do my very best to drive the speed limit. I also come to complete stops at stop signs. Apparently, my driving in a safe manner tends to really irritate some of my fellow drivers, who will perform unsafe maneuvers in order to get around me, while honking their horns and giving me an evil glare.
I would like to remind my fellow drivers that speed and recklessness kills! Driving the speed limit and wearing seatbelts is proven to save the lives of those who can't avoid an accident on the road. Driving the speed limit also saves you money in avoiding speeding tickets and higher insurance premiums.
Be a safer driver by obeying the posted speed limits. Your loved ones will be thankful that you do.
Bill Boldin
Frederick County
