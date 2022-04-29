After attending the full and lengthy meeting with the Board of Supervisors last night I would like to make the following observations.
One, we should be appreciative of both our boards for their concern for our students and our taxpayers.
Two, both the School Board and the Board of Supervisors need to formulate a working relationship so as to no longer find themselves in this situation (which appears to have begun).
Three, both sides need to respect each other. There were times when I thought a member of the Board of Supervisors was not helpful in their language (regarding this paper in fact). There were times I thought members of the School Board (sitting in the back) were rude and disrespectful as well. Name-calling, false accusations (traitors ... really?), and snide comments are not helpful.
I support fully funding our schools, but I also support the need for transparency in the budget. If the School Board cannot explain its budget enough for members of the Board of Supervisors to understand it, then it is the obligation of both boards to work together to resolve the issue. Making it political by threatening our teachers' pay — which no side clearly wants — and making threats to just make deep cuts in order to make a political statement are not helpful.
Also, I saw some on the School Board side who smirked at concerned parents regarding some of the pornographic books found in school libraries. I was very saddened to see that.
Dennis Smith
Stephens City
