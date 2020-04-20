Dedicated to all our area spring athletes, their coaches and training partners, and parents.
This happened so fast,
It makes me kind of mad.
And now with time to think,
It's so completely sad.
No need to think of tennis drills,
To share with you on court.
Instead my afternoons are free,
Not too exciting here at home for me.
Culpeper, Wood, Kettle Run,
I wonder how many we would have won.
Unknown memories with empty scores,
Versus Sherando, Millbrook, Liberty and more.
We went to the pavilion and stared down at the courts,
Then went into the locker room — saw a lonely pair of shorts.
Now it's used to help our town share food,
That helped a bit with the miss you mood.
Then I saw a bag, Babolat it did say,
With an abandoned racquet zipped inside, wanting to play.
Higher hopes in waiting for another day,
A promise of quick return I tried to say.
Seniors, this must be so hard,
Even with JAA's poster card.
We can't imagine saying goodbye,
Ending things before they start makes us cry.
Let's remember how we met and what you did,
Coming everyday to be a team,
To hit and giggle, learn and lead,
Maroon and white are Judges who succeed.
Celebrate what is true and real,
Accept our prayers to get through this ordeal.
Reflect on the promise of what could be,
As we send love from John Handley.
