Ode to trees
Last week as I was driving on Jubal Early Drive, the redbud trees were in full bloom and looking just gorgeous. The Bradford pear trees were majestic in all their white beauty, although their fragrance was not so good. Then there is the ginkgo tree, and there are quite a lot of them in Winchester. My favorite one is an old one at the entrance to the Winchester Medical Center. Especially in the fall, it’s in full majesty with its stunning yellow leaves!
I once read that ginkgos are called the “tree of hope” since so many survived the bombing of Hiroshima. So fitting to have the “tree of hope” planted at the entrance to the hospital.
My husband and I once made a trip to the eastern shore to see the oldest tree in Maryland. The sight of its great majesty could literally “knock your socks off.”
And then, by no means least, is the Golden Raintree. I have seen them in Baden-Baden, Germany, and Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada. My Dad planted one in the side yard our residence. It would put on a tremendous show of color in midsummer. The unopened buds looked like Japanese lanterns. After opening they became dazzling, brilliant chains of yellow color! When once you see them bloom, you will never forget them.
Joyce Kilmer, poet, said it best in the poem, “I think that I shall never see a poem lovely as a tree. Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree.”
Joan Koppenhaver
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.