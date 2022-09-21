As a career educator and student of the history of our country, I want to add my “amen” to Frederick County School Board Chairman Brandon Monk’s letter in Monday’s Star.
I share his belief that contemporary public school educators ought not bow to the “woke” revisions to the U.S. History Standards now under consideration in the Commonwealth that would strip some of the honor from historical figures such as George Washington and James Madison because of their perceived flaws.
Telling the stories of such people should include the negatives in their experiences as well as the positives, but that need not mean that impressionable children and youth be deprived of catching glimpses of how their many positive contributions impact life today. Yes, George Washington’s sacrificial and gifted leadership earns him the title “Father of our Country,” and whatever flaws people may see as he is judged using today’s cultural standards should not be grounds for toppling him from a well-deserved pedestal that can serve as a model and inspiration for the young.
Robert Heffern
Frederick County
