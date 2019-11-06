In response to Guss Morrison's Oct. 29 Open Forum, "Come with me to the polls," I wonder how voting for Democrats will "help put an end to the partisan divide." I guess we'll all sit around our campfires chanting "Kumbaya" once Democrats take over every elected office. After all, Democrats certainly are never a source of partisanship — right, Adam Schiff? And what blackface scandal, Gov. Northam and Attorney General Herring?
The list of "enormous hazards and tragedies" our country and state have endured recently is certainly a terrible one. Mass shootings (they're extremely rare), climate change (it's too hot/cold/wet/dry/windy!), the opium crisis (maybe stop taking dangerous illicit drugs?), and the nationwide growth of homelessness (it only seems to happen under Republicans, right? Those nasty California Republicans certainly have run that state into the ground).
And citing eminent "Pulitzer Prize-winning historian" Doris Kearns Goodwin is a winning approach, too. I've read several of her books, and they're quite good, but she's a multiply-accused and admitted plagiarizer, and had to resign from the Pulitzer Prize committee because of it. So maybe her "salient conclusion" should be examined with a bit of skepticism.
Kumbaya!
