Christianity has not always been sensitive to the prevention of cruelty to animals as recommended by Robin Lynch in a recent letter to the editor.
Some Christians are not sensitive to our obligation, as human beings, to nurture creation — we should be the stewards of nature, not nature’s destructive force. Those who believe in the authority of the teachings of the Bible, including those who value the earth and its inhabitants, are gaining ground.
Recognized by many Christians as a biblical proof-text regarding animal rights is in the biblical book of Romans where we, in chapter 8, read: “For the creation waits with eager longing … and … creation itself will be set free from its bondage to corruption … For we know that the whole creation has been groaning together.”
One who may be the greatest prophet of Israel, namely Isaiah, said, “The wolf shall dwell with the lamb … and the calf and the lion … and a little child shall lead them.” In the writings of this great prophet, the whole cosmos will be renewed including the animal kingdom.
I am not a vegetarian, much less a vegan, but I always tremble a little bit when I eat a hamburger, a pork chop or a chicken breast. I look forward to the day when our appetites are assuaged in ways that do not require the sacrifice of animal life. Thankfully, the animals we slaughter don’t seem to have anything near the existential crisis we humans have.
Andrew White
Winchester
