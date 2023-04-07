When we have multiple occasions where unarmed people are being confronted by police and end up badly beaten or dead, we have a serious problem.
My dad told me the police were our friends. He said if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be able to sleep, or someone would take what we have.
Then came the video cameras, which raised many concerns, including cruelty, cowardice, disgrace to law enforcement and to this country, and death. I will address the latter.
When an unarmed person is lying on his stomach, handcuffed behind his back, shackled, with his feet being held down, in the presence of multiple police officers, why is it necessary to put pressure on his back?
Oxygen is necessary to sustain life, and a person must be able to expand their chest in order to breathe. It's elementary.
Why are people being smothered? Have we learned nothing from previous unnecessary deaths?
Does law enforcement need to provide better training, and/or rid its ranks of those who don't belong there?
Rachel Donald
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.