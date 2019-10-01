I am writing in response to your wonderful Out of the Past section, so appreciated by many. You noted that 50 years ago, Carolyn Hammack, manager of Wayside Inn had helped arrange the purchase of Dorothy's Inn in Woodstock.
I would like to write about Carolyn Hammack. She was a pretty incredible person. Carolyn was devoted to the Inn and Middletown. She was stylish, feisty, and filled with creative energy. She helped Middletown develop and grow in a positive way, encouraging the Middletown location of Lord Fairfax Community College as well as other projects within the town.
At that time because of Carolyn's influence, Middletown was a weekend retreat for many D.C. residents. As a result, Wayside Theater was also thriving. She was at times a challenge to work with, but was always dedicated to things being better and prettier!
I worked with her for a year and learned a bunch of life lessons. And I would also like to mention again Wayside Inn. I am not affiliated with the Inn except as a customer. I believe Wayside Inn, a Shenandoah Valley treasure, is unknown to many of our new residents.
The oldest part of the Inn was built in 1742. It first served as a stagecoach stop. It is easily found on U.S. 11 — Main Street of Middletown. Wonderful food and lodging and fascinating history and beauty. An especially great place to take out-of-town friends. I know Carolyn would appreciate the Wayside Inn continuing onward.
