The Winchester City Council is planning to increase property taxes by over 12%.

Frederick County is going to keep its rate flat, and Clarke County will be reducing its rate.

I ask the Winchester City Council to consider the financial impact such an increase will have on the residents of the city.

I also ask the city to find a way to manage the city's business with a property tax increase more in line with the current rate of inflation, which is currently running in the range of 5 to 6 percent.

Chris Hahn

Winchester

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.