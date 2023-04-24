The Winchester City Council is planning to increase property taxes by over 12%.
Frederick County is going to keep its rate flat, and Clarke County will be reducing its rate.
I ask the Winchester City Council to consider the financial impact such an increase will have on the residents of the city.
I also ask the city to find a way to manage the city's business with a property tax increase more in line with the current rate of inflation, which is currently running in the range of 5 to 6 percent.
Chris Hahn
Winchester
