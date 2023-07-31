On DeSantis and slavery
During the antebellum era, a key foundation stone of the pro-slavery argument was that slavery had a positive, civilizing influence on the enslaved. Slaves were being saved from barbarism by the superior race, given “true religion,” and generally uplifted by the experience because they were from such a benighted land totally devoid of any redeeming or civilized characteristics.
As one with three degrees in American history, specializing in the era, you can trust me on this. If you don’t, I can refer you to 15-20 works of peer-reviewed scholarship on the subject.
This defense that “American slavery wasn’t all bad” has been out of fashion for generations among informed Americans as not only ludicrous and ahistorical but profoundly, unapologetically, racist. What else would you call an argument that posits that superior white folks turning supposedly inferior Black folks into livestock helped them so it shouldn’t be portrayed as a racist institution?
If the argument that “slavery was 100% bad” and “racist” is “woke” or “liberal” then I’m happy to plead guilty to both.
But, here come the Republicans with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mandating that students in his state be taught that slavery had redeeming and uplifting effects on the inferior race. To those who say DeSantis is just one person … who, other than a couple of Black Republicans have said he is wrong? Trump’s and the party’s silence speak volumes about their comfort level with white supremacy in a country founded on the proposition that “all men are created equal.”
