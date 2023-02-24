Welcome to the "new" old way of doing things. When USA Today began publishing many years ago, they delivered individual subscriptions via the Postal Service. Now more and more print edition newspapers are returning to that model. When Hearst purchased the Alton Telegraph a few years ago they switched to delivery service through the Post Office. Even those papers that still have delivery service are moving to situations where multiple publications are delivered by the same carrier. I get four hard copy editions delivered by the same carrier each morning including the Los Angeles Times, the Victorville Daily Press, The San Bernardino Sun and The Wall Street Journal.
Costs of labor and transportation have made the "old school" modes unprofitable without raising subscription prices expensively and leading to subscriber cancellations across the country.
Richard Rorex
Apple Valley, Ca.
