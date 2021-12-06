It seems most years as Christmas nears, we get a barrage of opinions for and against saying “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays” to those we meet. “Holiday” gets its origin from Old English “holyday”. The irony is thick.
We say “Merry Christmas” because Christmas is the subject of the conversation. Saying Merry Christmas to someone is as American as apple pie. Saying “Merry Christmas” is the cultural tradition carried forward from the founding fathers of the United States.
It is true the United States is still the Christian heritage land of our forebears. Although better than half of the United States is uncaring and overly preoccupied to attend church today, most still celebrate Christmas.
Hundreds of towns and hundreds if not thousands of street names bearing biblical names throughout the United States exist. Among the many cities in the United States named for a saint is St. Paul, Minnesota, named for the Apostle Paul in the Bible. These names date back hundreds and hundreds of years into a time when our Creator was sincerely worshipped by people.
John 5:23 is an example of why we prefer to continue to say Merry Christmas. The Bible says “so that all will honor the Son even as they honor the Father. He who does not honor the Son does not honor the Father who sent Him.” 2nd Timothy 3:16.
Pastor Dan Nicholson
Genesis Primitive Church, Winchester
Ok, and?
