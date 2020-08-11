On Saturday, August 8, 2020, behind the [Millwood Station] Fire Department I was shocked to see a full parking lot with people walking back and forth in a festive mood. The politicians were out shaking hands and most people were wearing masks and keeping the six-feet distance as they went in to vote [in the Republican firehouse primary for the 29th District House of Delegates seat]. If this is an indication of things to come, we are on the right track. While standing in line, there were comments made by some of the older people that they had had enough bull shoved down their throats and it was time to make a change. Younger people I noticed listened to what was being said. There were no challenges to the comments and the line moved to the voting. This time was a good example of people voting without a mail order requirement under the conditions that are being allowed now. It really does not matter who you vote for in the upcoming election but take the time to stand in line and express yourself just like those before us for many years.
Larry Peters Winchester
(4) comments
Standing in line, listening to the Fox News/Q Anon/Info Wars drivel being muttered by the people in the line made me feel very uneasy. I voted, nonetheless, because the democratic process is not for my comfort. However, the indoctrination was obvious as the oblivious went to vote Saturday.
Shaking hands is safe as long as you don't suck your thumb. [sad]
Shaking hands is certainly not following the safety guidelines. I would say that is certainly not on the right track.
OK Karen!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.