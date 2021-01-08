"You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free." (John 8:31-32). Well, perhaps the truth of what transpired Wednesday afternoon in the U.S. Capitol will set people free from the misconception that years of piling falsehood on falsehood — culminating in the "stolen election" calumny — can be free of consequences. We have now seen the U.S. reduced to the status of a banana republic in the eyes of the world, and at least one tragic death during the mayhem inside the Capitol. And it can be laid directly at the feet of one man, the prevaricator in chief, the man who incited the mob and then, even while requesting the perpetrators abandon their occupation, PERSISTED in the lie that the election was "stolen" and assured the insurrectionist thugs that he "loved" them.
Two historical quotes come to mind in this hour: One, from Joseph Welch, directed at Joe McCarthy, "Until this moment . . . I think I have never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. . . . Have you no sense of decency, sir?"
And the other from Oliver Cromwell: "Depart, I say; and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!"
Well im sorry i dont know who to credit, but great letter (and excellent quotes!).
