This is in response to Lou Knapp's Oct. 12 letter to the editor, "With one comment, McAuliffe proved himself unworthy." I'd like to know, if parents are best at deciding what their children should learn in school, why were school boards, superintendents, principals, teachers and PTAs developed? Parents have the ability to "oversee institutions such as our school systems" by making their voice heard at PTA and School Board meetings. It is not up to individual parents to make decisions for an entire class, school or system.
If parents are unhappy with how their child's school system is being run — just like with the president, senators, congressmen and governors — they have the opportunity to vote other people to the School Board in hopes of seeing change.
Individual or small groups of parents taking matters into their own hands would indeed be a "catastrophe."
Brent Morris
Frederick County
