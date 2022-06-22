One vote disqualifies Congressman Cline
First, let me say that I have been an independent voter all my life and espouse no party affiliation. What I do hold dear is the rule of law and the Constitution that has governed this country since the beginning.
I read with interest the article in The Star regarding our new redistricted congressman’s views as he campaigns for re-election. From my perspective as an independent voter, one singular act of Congressman Ben Cline’s outweighs the importance of any of his views expressed in the article. Congressman Cline was one of the Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted against certifying the lawful election of the president of the United States in January 2021.
There was no fraud. Furthermore, now the bi-partisan January 6th committee is presenting significant and damning evidence that there was an organized, illegal seditious conspiracy on the part of the previous president and his supporters and enablers to lie to the public and to illegally overturn the election and deny the lawful vote of the American people.
By his vote to object to the lawful electoral college vote in January 2021, Congressman Cline lent his support to this seditious conspiracy. By this un-American act, he violated his oath of office and is not worthy to serve in Congress. Regardless of whether I agree or disagree with his views in other areas, this single act disqualifies him to serve in Congress in my opinion. No politician who cannot uphold his oath of office will have my vote.
James Jennis Frederick County
