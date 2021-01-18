Online vaccine registration site needs improvement
It’s nice to hear that area people are having such a good experience receiving their vaccinations through VHS. I wish we could say the same. We’ve found it impossible to get online information about dates and/or availability of appointments. We started checking online on Monday all the way through until Wednesday when, magically, January 13-15 were already full. No mention was made on their site about the options available in Clarke County, which we only heard about after checking around with friends and too late for us to respond to. Today we learned that family members received appointments yesterday for today, January 16, which were not advertised on the VHS site. Valley Health link is a weak link. VHS needs to do better.
Deborah Bauserman Winchester
