The Feb. 21 Winchester Star carried a letter to the editor by Mr. David Eddy which bemoaned the fact that Remington Arms recently settled a lawsuit brought by the survivors of the horrific Sandy Hook school shooting. Mr. Eddy feels that this represents a dangerous “slippery slope” that would result in the ultimate confiscation of weapons owned by legitimate gun enthusiasts.
It is not possible to think about the Sandy Hook shooting, or any of the many school shootings that have taken place, without feeling a sense of complete, utter and eternal sympathy for the parents and family members who will never see their children grow up. I can’t even imagine that pain. As a no-holds-barred supporter of the U.S. Constitution I fully agree that the rights of legitimate gun owners need to be protected. But that does not mean that weapons of war designed to spit out dozens of rounds in seconds should be sold on the open market. And it doesn’t mean that just anybody should be permitted to by a gun when universal background checks can save so many lives.
There is no legitimate reason for the sale of AR-15-style weapons to the general public. They are useless for hunting — they are useless for target shooting. Their only purpose is the mass slaughter of human beings. Nobody other than the military needs that capability and it’s elimination would allow many more of our children to grow up and our police officers to go home to their families.
Michael Byrnes
Frederick County
Now the JR15 is coming out for kids...was introduced in Las Vegas at the gun show. It's supposed to pack a similar punch as its parent gun. What a sick culture we have
