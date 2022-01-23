First of all, I would like to thank reporter Brian Brehm for the excellent coverage of the Frederick County School Board meeting held last week and reported in The Star.
Now to my point — I was not shocked by what I read, but disappointed that an “unidentified woman” stated that "I don’t care what you think" in response to being questioned why she would encourage others to ignore “capacity room restrictions” in the meeting. Webster’s Dictionary defines attitude as “a bodily posture showing mood, action, etc.; a manner showing one’s feelings, disposition, opinions.”
If I were to give her a grade for that response, she would receive an “F” and say that she is exhibiting a very poor example for our young people and is expressing a very distasteful image for our community. I would not want to be her co-worker, neighbor, and would not support her business. Attitude is a learned behavior. My mental picture of that recent episode is seeing/hearing someone who could be selfish, self-serving, or biased. And why was she there? Probably to be disruptive to those persons in attendance.
My point is only that woman can change her own behavior. I suggest that she look outside her world of “self-serving” and realize that the world does not “owe” her anything — release some of her negative energies by volunteering at a shelter, WATTS. Look in the mirror-reflect on the attitude. Only you can change how you come across to others.
Rosalie Lewis
Winchester
