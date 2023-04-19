The following is in reply to Bernard Swope’s April 17 Open Forum, "Strategic petroleum reserve history, part 2."
His attack on Democrats ignores several facts. The gas prices and inflation are worldwide problems. The energy independence that occurred during the Trump administration was due to large scale fracking projects begun during the Clinton administration that resulted in 300,000 fracking wells providing 4.3 million barrels per day (50% of U.S. consumption) during the Obama Administration.
The recent Biden administration approval of the $8 billion Willow project, despite opposition, will result in 600 million barrels and 2,500 jobs.
The strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) actually reached its maximum fill during the Obama administration, until the Trump administration sold 70 million barrels.
The Biden administration emergency release in response to the gas prices was 180 million barrels, not 226 million. The SPR still has 471 million barrels. The SPR is filled when oil prices are relatively low.
The average price paid for the oil presently in the SPR is $30 per barrel, as compared to the present $81. Although oil prices will probably not drop to $30, the SPR will be refilled when it is prudent to do so.
David Goodwin
Frederick County
