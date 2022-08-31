The Aug. 29 Open Forum by Donovan "Mark" Quimby, "Biden has America 'living a lie,'" claims that President Biden and Democrats, in general, are liars, but that there is no evidence that Former President Trump is a liar. This is the height of hypocrisy.
The Washington Post webpage lists 30,573 lies from Trump while he was president, not counting the lies he told to become president and the lies he has told as the former president, including the big lie that he did not lose the election and the lies about his Jan. 6 failed coup. I realize that the psychological operations (psyops) by Trump and the right-wing have so conditioned Trump supporters that facts are rejected as fake news. Many politicians lie some of the time, but former President Trump introduced industrial strength, mass-produced lies.
Without providing anything remotely approaching evidence, it was claimed that climate change and COVID are hoaxes to “replace capitalism” and that aren’t any white supremacist domestic terrorists.
Additional fear and hate language were used in the fact-free claim that immigrants increase sex trafficking, disease, terrorism, and drugs. Such language also falsely claimed that Democrats are Marxists and Socialists, while ignoring the Republican anti-Democracy laws.
Concerning religious freedom, the Republican anti-abortion laws are actually violating religious freedom by imposing a minority’s religious belief, which is not backed by science, despite such claims.
Concerning gun rights, Republican laws conveniently ignore the “well regulated” requirement in the Constitution.
David Goodwin
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.