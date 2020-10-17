Open your eyes, folks
In response to Marilyn Henning’s letter in Monday’s Star implying the Democrats don’t want to take our guns: Evidently no attention is being payed to the actions and words of the party leaders. Biden’s “BINGO” on taking so- called assault weapons, Beto saying we will come after them, Governor [Northam] and the Democrats in Virginia’s legislature attempt to ban and confiscate certain semi-auto weapons and magazines. It’s not a scare tactic, it’s fact. What part of “shall not be infringed” is not understood?
The Democrats’ attempts to run rough-shod over the Constitution are not just limited to the 2nd Amendment. The lies and deceit of Nadler, Schiff and Pelosi trying to pull off a farce impeachment and her ripping up a copy of the State of the Union address show how childish and desperate for power they are. Anyone should be able to see through their facade to realize their ultimate goal is total power over all Americans with “Big Government Socialism.”
Open your eyes folks. Your country and your freedom is at stake.
Allen Boyd
Frederick County
(4) comments
Vote Blue! down the ballot
restore sanity and decency in this nation
And what part of "well-regulated militia" do you not understand, Mr. Boyd?
Majority of American people tend to just left of center or just right of center. Wing nuts and extremeists on both sides should not control what happens. And if they succeed, vote them out. I hope I did this week.
Thank you, Mr. Boyd.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.