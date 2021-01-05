As we all know this past year is one we'd all like to forget. For nursing home residents the year is never ending. Most have been on lockdown since March with no relief in sight. The thought of Christmas without family or friends visiting had to be terrible for them. Operation Remember came in to try to make things a little brighter.
Operation Remember has been helping nursing home residents for 8 years at Christmas. This year we weren't sure how or if we would be able to help. Donations came from large and small places. Churches, offices, small and large groups, businesses, as well as numerous individuals, with all the help Operation Remember was able to send gifts for many nursing home residents and helped make them smile.
Thank you everyone who assisted in this project. Without many hands we wouldn't be able to help the residents know they are remembered and that they matter
