Operation Remember is celebrating 10 years.
In October 2012, Operation Remember gathered donations to help some nursing home residents who didn’t have family. It was supposed to be a one-time way to “give back.” After attending their Christmas party and seeing how happy they were over such small things, we were hooked. Now, 10 years later, we are still going strong. Each year we get wish lists from many hundreds of residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Each year donations come from numerous sources, and each year we are able to bring smiles. Facilities can be lonely and isolating, and COVID has made things much worse. Bringing smiles to them has made their lives a little better.
Without all the donors and volunteers, this incredible program would not have grown. Saying thank you will never be enough, but I hope each person who has ever helped knows that they have made a difference and will continue to make a difference.
Operation Remember has grown over the 10 years, and it has become a nonprofit and has expanded to helping many facilities year-round. To us, it’s all about the residents. We supply snacks, crafts, and anything to help them smile.
So, from Operation Remember: Thank you for the last 10 years, and are looking forward to the next 10.
Betty Sue Unger
Operation Remember
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.