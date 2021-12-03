Opposition to proposed development
I’d like to add my objection to the proposed housing development by the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Perhaps the Museum’s board members and decision makers should visit or revisit the museum’s current exhibit, Photo Ark, as they seem to have missed the message. Wildlife is in trouble. Much of the problem lies in loss of habitat. This green space in the city is an oasis of terrain that provides habitat for wildlife and a much-needed respite for humans. Many people are enjoying the recently opened trails and my family renewed our membership there because of them. Managers of the of the museum and property need to find a better way to increase revenues more in line with their mission to “preserve and enrich the cultural life and heritage of the Valley.”
Members and non-members, I encourage you to email the museum at themsv.org to oppose the development. The MSV has recently emailed a survey to members; be sure to voice your opposition at the end of the survey.
I hope the organization recognizes the heritage of treasures right in its own backyard. Once gone, the animals and lovely trees and plants are gone forever. I repeat, MSV, please see your own exhibit. And your mission statement.
Linda Reed Stephens City
(0) comments
