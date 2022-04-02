Our schools deserve adequate funding
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors recently took time to reiterate their “support” for our schools. Unfortunately, words without action are meaningless. Trusting our School Board and fully funding our schools are the appropriate actions.
We live in the fastest growing county in Virginia, according to Old Dominion’s 2021 State of the Commonwealth Report: “Now is the time for the region to engage in discussions of expanding public infrastructure.” We have a lot of work to do to prepare for this influx of residents. Instead, this Board is considering categorical funding, meaning that every time the district needs to move funds from one category to another (in the case of an emergency, like a boiler breaking), the school district will need to contact the Board of Supervisors for approval. Why would we want to use precious resources on bureaucratic busy work? This is micromanaging at best and governmental overreach at worst. We elected our Board of Supervisors to work with our School Board, not micromanage them. What is the Board’s goal here? It certainly isn’t to make sure our children get the best education or to prepare schools for growth. This Board of Supervisors seems fixated on the past and allergic to the future, to the detriment of the county residents.
The budget that Dr. Sovine presented and that the School Board approved is already a bare bones budget; there will be no tax increase to pay for it. Our schools deserve adequate funding, not adults fighting over non-issues.
Jennifer Gaylor Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.