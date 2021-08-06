Oh my, where do I begin. Let me begin with my attempt to support our “local paper,” The Winchester Star.
As America’s local newspapers stagger to survive to the future, I have kept my subscription to the The Winchester Star for two reasons: number one is to keep up with local news, number two is to support local businesses in our community that advertise in The Star. (It certainly isn’t the one-sided political views The Star takes !)
This paper however, has failed at the first, reporting local news. I see roads blocked off and then don’t recall seeing any news about it the paper. I then see new construction going up in our news area and fail to see information on what it might be and or who the owner is. (All you have to do is call the building department!)
With that being said, I feel the greatest concern I have with The Star is its lack of reporting of what most call “the most devastating virus to hit the United States ever! Does The Star understand this country has lost 616,000 mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandmas and grandpas to Covid? Hundreds of these loses are local people!
Is The Star too cheap not to make room for a daily Covid report or is it political? Does The Star not care about the health and well-being of its readers? Does The Star not believe in the danger of Delta variant?
In closing, I have two questions. Where has the local daily Covid report gone, and are you planning on continuing to save 6 square inches of paper daily by not printing it?
William Meier Frederick County
(13) comments
Your points are well taken. In February, I moved to the Winchester community and subscribed to the Star. I wanted to follow local news and support local businesses and organizations. I was impressed that the Star had a daily Covid report and it had AP stories as well as a balance of editorial opinions. The Covid report should be brought back and they should strive to have a cross section of opinions. It’s definitely gone more conservative. The Winchester area is not the same as it was 10 years ago. Folks from NOVA are moving out here and the area is becoming more centrist. That’s not reflected in the paper. I do enjoy the local stories and it’s nice to know about what’s going on locally. The Star needs to change with the times and reflect changes in their readership. I find that a combination of the Star and WAPO works for me. Still, I encourage the Star to change.
Why? Why do things here have to change because people from other more liberal areas are moving from "over there"? You left "over there" because you didn't like it, and there was something here that you did like. But as soon as you get "here" from "over there", you want to change "here" to be like "over there". My suggestion, if you like it "over there", is to go back. We like it the way it is here and don't want to change just because you showed up.
We did have the numbers published every time the paper came out. No explanation was given for not publishing them now. Now is important and I would like to see the statistics of the Delta variant.
Ok, Winchester Star, we’re waiting for you to answer.
I guess the Star thought it would all go away after the election, too.....
In all fairness, the paper moved a little more to the center when under new ownership.
Nevertheless, slowe, your right. We seems to get a lot of head spinning, mouth frothing, spittle spewing conservative rants of questionable facts and honesty but any liberal must be quiet and polite and isn’t allowed to present any fact or argument that “might” be considered controversial or “proven” by several references.
Is this an exaggeration? Probably a little but, like you, I’m tired of the head spinning, mouth frothing, spittle spewing without a balance. If liberals want to get their undies in a twist over a topic, the paper should provide that platform fairly.
You are correct. WIth Adrian gone, I haven’t seen editorials form Grove City college for a long time (good riddance).
Note: Grove City College is considered the MOST conservative (and very Christian) colleges in all of Pennsylvania. I always wondered how they got access to a small town newspaper like the Star. (Adrian?)
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
The Star could also use a dictionary. Out of "site"?
[thumbup]
They printed the incorrect spelling by the letter writer...
No. The Star comes up with the titles, not the letter writers.
WEll said and noticed. The STAR has long been biased to conservative Republican views. It is hardly even handed or “fair and balanced” like FOX (faux) News likes to say about its biased self. Not only in its news coverage but its editorial opinions, the STAR needs to reflect more liberal news and opinions. It needs to publish more liberal editorials along with the mostly conservative ones they have always printed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.