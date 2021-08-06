Out of site, out of mind
Oh my, where do I begin. Let me begin with my attempt to support our “local paper,” The Winchester Star.
As America’s local newspapers stagger to survive to the future, I have kept my subscription to the The Winchester Star for two reasons: number one is to keep up with local news, number two is to support local businesses in our community that advertise in The Star. (It certainly isn’t the one-sided political views The Star takes !)
This paper however, has failed at the first, reporting local news. I see roads blocked off and then don’t recall seeing any news about it the paper. I then see new construction going up in our news area and fail to see information on what it might be and or who the owner is. (All you have to do is call the building department!)
With that being said, I feel the greatest concern I have with The Star is its lack of reporting of what most call “the most devastating virus to hit the United States ever! Does The Star understand this country has lost 616,000 mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandmas and grandpas to Covid? Hundreds of these loses are local people!
Is The Star too cheap not to make room for a daily Covid report or is it political? Does The Star not care about the health and well-being of its readers? Does The Star not believe in the danger of Delta variant?
In closing, I have two questions. Where has the local daily Covid report gone, and are you planning on continuing to save 6 square inches of paper daily by not printing it?
William Meier Frederick County
(6) comments
I guess the Star thought it would all go away after the election, too.....
In all fairness, the paper moved a little more to the center when under new ownership.
Nevertheless, slowe, your right. We seems to get a lot of head spinning, mouth frothing, spittle spewing conservative rants of questionable facts and honesty but any liberal must be quiet and polite and isn’t allowed to present any fact or argument that “might” be considered controversial or “proven” by several references.
Is this an exaggeration? Probably a little but, like you, I’m tired of the head spinning, mouth frothing, spittle spewing without a balance. If liberals want to get their undies in a twist over a topic, the paper should provide that platform fairly.
You are correct. WIth Adrian gone, I haven’t seen editorials form Grove City college for a long time (good riddance).
The Star could also use a dictionary. Out of "site"?
[thumbup]
WEll said and noticed. The STAR has long been biased to conservative Republican views. It is hardly even handed or “fair and balanced” like FOX (faux) News likes to say about its biased self. Not only in its news coverage but its editorial opinions, the STAR needs to reflect more liberal news and opinions. It needs to publish more liberal editorials along with the mostly conservative ones they have always printed.
