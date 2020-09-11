The Stephens City Out of the Darkness Teams wish to thank our communities for your support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and for your continuing support of suicide awareness. The mission of AFSP is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. We are a strong and resilient community, united in our effort to fight suicide, raise awareness, educate our community, comfort those who have lost loved ones, and support those with lived experience. Our community's dedication is stronger than ever as we introduce the Stephens City Out of the Darkness Experience. This year, we will host activities for you to safely connect, support one another, and share life-saving resources. Together we can create a culture that's smart about mental health. Contributing sponsors are Trex, American Woodmark Foundation, Sherando High School Key Club, Warrior Fitness and Health, Lykins Chiropractic, Bank of Clarke County, Rice Tire, Shine Yoga, The Home Store in New Market, Scott Auctions, ETC Consignments, Brenda Parsons State Farm Insurance, #stephenscitystrong board, Jeff Conrad, Blue Ridge Hospice, 92.5 WINC FM and Stephens City Starbucks. While our event will look different this year, our mission to Save Lives and Bring HOPE to those affected by suicide has not changed. We will use our voices and share our stories to provide hope. Please join our Facebook page Stephens City VA Out of the Darkness to view our event on October 10 at 10:00 a.m. and register at afsp.org/stephenscity. HOPE is not cancelled!
Winter Brooks
Stephens City
