Outrage superseded by fear
Frequently we see in The Winchester Star people knowingly and willingly having their photos taken for print while not social distancing and not wearing a mask or wearing a mask improperly. However, I was kicked back and stunned by the front page, Wednesday, December 16, of a photo of Dr. Frank Lewis, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at Winchester Medical Center (WMC) as he receives the first COVID-19 vaccine at WMC while NOT properly wearing his face mask. My outrage is only superseded by my intense fear.
Carol A. Steele Winchester
(3) comments
Oh Please. Dr. Lewis was clearly posing for the photo. However well advised, people everyone often drop their mask momentarily for a photo.
It would be interesting to read his explanation. But appears that's why we can't have nice things.
He was probably channeling the California, NJ, and other Democrat leaders that tell us all one thing, but do the opposite.[whistling]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.