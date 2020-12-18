Outrage superseded by fear

Frequently we see in The Winchester Star people knowingly and willingly having their photos taken for print while not social distancing and not wearing a mask or wearing a mask improperly. However, I was kicked back and stunned by the front page, Wednesday, December 16, of a photo of Dr. Frank Lewis, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at Winchester Medical Center (WMC) as he receives the first COVID-19 vaccine at WMC while NOT properly wearing his face mask. My outrage is only superseded by my intense fear.

Carol A. Steele Winchester

hagansan
Oh Please. Dr. Lewis was clearly posing for the photo. However well advised, people everyone often drop their mask momentarily for a photo.

Spock Here
It would be interesting to read his explanation. But appears that's why we can't have nice things.

Conservative
He was probably channeling the California, NJ, and other Democrat leaders that tell us all one thing, but do the opposite.[whistling]

