As Electoral Boards everywhere are completing their official canvass of results of the Nov. 5 election, we ask voters here in the City of Winchester to please keep in mind our local election workers whose devotion to democracy, and to community, makes the election process possible.
On the front line at every polling location are the Officers of Election. They are sworn officials, appointed by the Electoral Board, under oath to impartially discharge their duties, uphold the Constitution of Virginia and the Constitution of the United States, and basically ensure that all city registered voters are able to exercise their right to vote. Officers work an often tedious 16 to 18 hour day to provide an election that is legal, open, fair, transparent, and successful.
We are most indebted to the Head Officers at each precinct:
At Merrimans, please thank Kim Ball; at Old Town, please thank Jennifer Cahill; at Virginia Avenue, please thank Karen Vogler; at War Memorial, please thank Jim Shipp; at Frederick Douglass, please thank Elaine Bailey; at Rolling Hills, please thank Tamar Tufts. at Central Absentee, please thank Carolyn Greene.
One observant county official from another state remarked: “It is mind-boggling how much we ask these people (poll workers) to do ... there’s a huge expectation of perfection.”
We recognize your dedication and we thank you.
