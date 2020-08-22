I read “Downtown project future in question” [on Thursday] in The Star. I can’t help but shake my head in disbelief and express my continued frustration with the EDA, the City Council and everyone else involved in both The Lofts and the Winchester Towers fiascos.
Our money being poured into half-baked projects that continue to fall apart while downtown continues to deteriorate. We can all blame Covid-19 for a lot of things but right now the construction market is booming; new home construction is booming and to suggest these delays are the result of the pandemic are just an easy way of saying “I’m not doing my job.”
When is this City going to wake up and realize the people managing these projects are in over their head? I’ve lived here now for five years, I’ve seen a lot of EDA money spent on useless projects or, worse, projects that could have been more efficiently done if they did a better job engaging with the local development community to make them happen.
Let us also not forget about the boondoggles at Kent/Cork and at the former Mountain Trails building on East Cork. Both, again, half-baked, incomplete projects.
Enough is enough, when are our elected officials going to step in and say this has to stop?
Joseph Luppino lives in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.