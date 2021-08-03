Katharine M. Hart begins her July 31 Open Forum ("Health care workers are patients too") with this statement: "All patients deserve health care autonomy in their health care decisions."
Right you are, Ms. Hart. And here's my decision: The next time I need a medical exam, lab work, in-patient or out-patient services, or other medical care, I will insist that only vaccinated people can work with me. No un-vaccinated person — no doctor, nurse, PA, aide, lab tech — will be permitted close enough to draw blood, take my blood pressure, start an IV, give me a shot, or perform any exam, test, or procedure. In short, if they're not vaccinated they're not allowed in my breathing space. Given the transmissibility and morbidity of COVID and the Delta variant, this is a prudent and reasonable patient health care choice.
I urge every reader: If you feel uncomfortable or unsafe around an un-vaccinated medical worker, exercise your health care autonomy. Tell your doctor and medical facility that you will have no un-vaccinated staff involved in your care.
Roger Kalin
Winchester
