Student loans, like all other loans, should be repaid unless any federal or private student loan borrower files for bankruptcy and their bankruptcy application is approved. At the same time, there is nothing wrong with lenders deferring payments or lowering interest rates in appropriate circumstances, just as banks and credit card companies routinely do for small businesses during tough economic times.
We should also increase the availability of student loans for students who would not otherwise be able to afford college or a trade school. Most of those students will then earn more over their career than those who couldn't afford college or a trade school. Their increased earnings will benefit them and also generate more federal and state income tax revenues. Those taxes will also offset any losses due to bankruptcies of some of those students.
Bruce Hahn
Winchester
