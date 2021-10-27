I am writing in response to the Oct. 16 article, “WPS bus drivers say low pay stalling hiring." I grew up riding the bus every day, and I can safely say that Winchester bus drivers deserve higher pay than what they are currently receiving.
This will not only attract more bus drivers, but also attract bus drivers who want to do their job. Parents are putting the lives of their children into the hands of bus drivers to transport them safely. Bus drivers not only have to fulfill that role, but they are also having to watch over these children and ensure they are behaving properly. The multitasking that is required for this job can be overwhelming at times, just as other jobs with higher pay would be.
I find it interesting how surrounding counties are paying their bus drivers more than Winchester, but they all have relatively similar education levels and backgrounds. Therefore, people qualified for this job will just go to these surrounding counties and receive higher benefits than they would here. We can see in this article that bus drivers really do love what they do, such as Sandra Mason. But if their salary does not increase for 15 years, why would they want to stay? If nothing is going to be done to fix this issue, Winchester schools’ transportation system will eventually die out.
Alison Sipe
Berryville
