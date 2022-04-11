I want to thank Stonewall District Supervisor, Judith McCann-Slaughter, for her suggestion of what should be included on the Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board agenda when they meet jointly with the Board of Supervisors on April 27, 2022.
Mrs. McCann-Slaughter is entirely correct to recognize how an under-funded education system not only effects our families with children, but it will make it difficult, if not impossible, to attract quality businesses to our county. Further, as our county grows, it is common sense that we must keep pace with educational needs or face spiraling down to a place where classrooms are over-crowded, teachers leave for fair competitive wages, and programs to educate the whole child are slashed or eliminated.
As a resident of Back Creek, I regret that my supervisor, Shawn Graber, lacked the experience and knowledge to act in the best interest of our county and the families who live here. When it comes to our education system, it is pay now or pay later.
Mrs. McCann-Slaughter and the supervisors who had the foresight to vote against the budget cuts should be commended.
Deetzie Bayliss
Frederick County
