Paying now or later
Anyone who has ever managed a household or a business knows that there are two ways to spend — cash or charge.
If we choose charge, we must eventually pay, or our creditors will stop the money, or the service.
Congress doesn’t have that problem. They just raise the debt limit. They force the American people, our representatives, to approve, by reminding us, that if we don’t, the bottom is going to fall out of our economic systems, and maybe the world’s.
Is raising the debt limit a way for Congress to spend carelessly, and then force the American people to approve it?
Whether they raise taxes, or the debt limit, it’s all the same. The American people pay now or later.
There is something not right about this system.
