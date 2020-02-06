Pelosi a disgrace
Nancy Pelosi’s asinine “play to the gallery” by tearing up President Trump’s State of the Union speech is the single most stupid, boorish, and immature act of a national political figure that I have ever seen or heard of. Her immaturity and incapacity to hold her temper has become self-evident. She is a disgrace to the Speakership, the Congress, and the Nation, and a peevish brat to boot. It is Pelosi, not Trump, who degrades the United States in the eyes of the world. Perhaps she needs mental health counseling? Certainly, she should be guided to a quick retirement.
I am further convinced that Democrats have lost the capacity to govern and simply exist these days to vent their spleen and carry on an unsuccessful, vituperative, indeed vendetta-like campaign to nullify the 2016 Presidential election. They can’t even run the Iowa Caucus effort these days without a calamity!
For 2020, the Democrats’ theme song has become: “Send in the Clowns!”
Louis H. Knapp is a Winchester resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.