People judged by how they react to evil
Gen. Robert E. Lee was once highly regarded, as a human being, and as an outstanding leader. When he was offered field command of Union forces by President Lincoln, he declined, saying, it has been reported, that he could not fight against Virginia. And yet, today, he has been stripped of honor.
Why? He became a victim of the evil of his day — slavery.
The time period in which we live can place a heavy burden upon all of us. If an evil practice is taking place, we must decide, do we participate, ignore it, or work to change it? Our answer may determine how we will be judged.
Rachel Lee Donald Frederick County
Weird how the Prog-Lefties are more "outraged" by slavery that is 150 years in our past than they are about modern slavery going in pro-Biden China...
Lee was attached to slavery by those who wanted to make that the issue. Slavery was a legal institution at the time starting with the African tribal chiefs selling tribe captives to European slavers. Also at this time, state affiliation was much stronger than national affiliation. Honorably, right or wrong, Lee chose Virginia over the U. S. He resigned his commission in the US Army, as did the other future Confederates, before joining a new nation. Every wonder why no Confederate was ever prosecuted for Treason, Sedition, or "Insurrection"? Because what they did was legal for the times. Just history by when it occurred, not by your opinion of today.
No, Lincoln and Grant had had enough. Lee was sent home with his horse and his sword, something not usually done. The rest of the Confederate starving were fed and sent home. They doesn’t make them any less the traitors and criminals they were. There were about 650,000 dead because of them more then any other individual war the U S has participated in. The dead deserve justice and let it be condemning Lee and the other traitors to a corner of a history book and not by lofty statues in a town square.
Oh no, you're talking actual history, not the fabricated nonsense seen on here! The revisionists look over Lincoln's endorsement of the Corwin Amendment, his first inaugural address, and his past toleration for the evil of slavery to "preserve the union". They also ignore the fact that Virginia ultimately decide to secede (after two failed previous votes failed) after Lincoln decided to send the army through Virginia to attack another state. Not one Confederate person was tried for treason and found guilty, not one! Meanwhile, they ignore the fact that slave states who desired to stay in the union were allowed to keep slavery and also enforced fugitive slave laws.
Jefferson Davis was arrested, charged with treason and incarcerated for two years before he was released. He was never tried. He was not tried for treason, nor was any other former confederate, for the simple reason it was not considered necessary. The 14th Amendment, Section 3, was considered sufficient punishment . That amendment specified that any person who had gone to war against the Union or who had given succor to the enemies of the Nation were barred from ever holding federal or state office. That punishment was obviously meted out not only to David, but also to Lee and all the other former confederates. Hardly a slap on the wrist or vote of approval!
And, I hasten to add, certainly not an acknowledgment that they had done nothing illegal! But you never admit-defeat folks, will hold to your revisionist history won’t you.
You hastened to not address a single thing I wrote. After the war ended, President Johnson gave Confederate soldiers a presidential pardon. In 1872, the Amnesty Act was passed, which allowed most of those who served in the Confederate Army to hold elected office. The war was fought, victory was declared, and the Confederacy was dissolved. Does that sound like someone who doesn't admit defeat? Calm down.
Ah yes, Andrew Johnson, I remember him. US News and World Report ranks him as the third worst President in US history right after the second worst President in US history, Donald J. Trump!
Robert E. Lee was no victim but a participating member in the evil of slavery.
He was a traitor and deserves no honor. He made his own choices. Put him in the museums and history books where he belongs.
Now, in the 21st century? I see a lot of evil that needs to be changed starting with the Republican Party. I can only do what I’m capable of, however, there is no greater weapon known to humankind than the voting booth. I plan to use it.
Give it up. Lee and other Confederate officer were traitors. Lee had taken an oath to the Constitution.
Oh, that’s right, you’re of a party faction now that no longer honors an oath to the Constitution so I can see your sympathy for Lee. Bury him in a history book and be done with him.
Maybe in your mind, by not in reality. You are indeed a hateful, bigoted person. If someone dares speak out of turn, you call them vile names and dehumanize them. God help you if you dare approach a priest to receive the Body of Christ without confessing and repenting of your forked tongue!
He was never tried as a traitor and the US made restitution for seizing his property, which is now Arlington National Cemetery. They don't do that with traitors.
The problem becomes, how does one decide what is “evil”, or bad, or wrong? Slave owners quoted the Bible as approving of their enslavement of Africans (and it does!). THe Christian Bible is the root cause of homophobia, the rejections of gays by families, the murder of gays. The Bible says women should not speak in church and should be subservient to their male husbands. What is your moral guide? Clearly the Christian and Jewish and Muslim Bible, Torah, or Koran fail miserably. They are antiquated, obsolete, and even dangerous as guide books. Preserving them as sacred or a source of morality perpetuates the evils within them. Put them back on the history shelf and Consult them no longer.
