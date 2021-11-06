Alec Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin is a prime example of why people, especially Democrats, dislike guns.
In today’s society, hardcore Democrats think guns kill people. No — stupid people with guns kill people. If you don’t know how to use a firearm, then you shouldn’t be handling one. There are about 10,000 people in the Winchester area that will agree with the three points I’m about to say, as they all have conceal carry permits.
• If someone hands you a firearm you check to see if it’s live. Don’t rely on people like Dave Halls to tell you what’s in or not in the handgun. It takes seconds to drop a magazine or check the chamber(s) for any rounds. Yes, less than five seconds to confirm that your gun is empty.
• You never point a gun at someone whether you have ammo in the gun or not. One should always practice safe gun habits regardless of the firearm being loaded or not.
• And most importantly, you should never put your finger on the trigger unless you intend to fire the weapon. Period.
Why did Baldwin need to point the 44 magnum directly at someone and then actually pull the trigger? Cool, tough guy, eh? He was supposedly showing someone what he wanted them to do. What, your fingers don’t point very well Alec? Halnya Hutchins is dead today because of Baldwin’s carelessness and disregard for gun safety.
Her 9-year-old son has no mother because of Baldwin’s stupidity, and that’s so sad. Experts will create a tale for poor, poor Alec. But responsibility resides with the person holding and firing the hand gun.
Scott Miller
Frederick County
